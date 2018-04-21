Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department Monthly Training

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department spent the the morning training.

The 17-member department worked to improve their water shuttle skills on West Point Road in Oktibbeha County.

Chief Bobby Goff says the ability to move water from the source to the fire scene in a rural firefighting operation is vital to the successful outcome of the incident.

Another benefit lowering the district’s fire rating.

“It means a lot to our homeowners we’re hoping to lower their insurance rates,” said Goff.

The Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department spends one Saturday a month on training exercises.

Those exercises also include fire and rescue.