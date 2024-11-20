SU and TVA host a tree planting event in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority hosted a tree planting event November 19, on Lynn Lane.

The initiative is part of TVA’s community trees contribution, providing a $50,000 grant to enhance urban tree canopies in Starkville.

The program engages employees, partners, and community members to support sustainability efforts across the Tennessee Valley.

The new trees aim to improve green spaces and offer public benefits to the community.

“So we have your 10 foot wide multi use path for our walkers and bikers and one of the things we were lacking is any type of tree canopy and so the city has received a grant from TVA to install canopy trees and along the length of the walking path so as you walk you’ll have shades with that environmental benefit and really just a big approve for the city overall,” said Cody Burnett, a city engineer in Starkville.

These new trees not only beautify Starkville, but also improve air quality and provide shade, creating a lasting impact for future generations.

