Subaru recalls 400,000 vehicles over engine and valve defects

Subaru is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two separate problems with engine computers and motor debris.

The first recall from the Japanese automaker covers 466,000 Impreza compact cars from 2017 to 2019, as well as the 2018 to 2019 models of the Crosstrek sports utility vehicles. Subaru said the engine computers in the models can continue to power the ignition coil after motors are shut off. That can cause a short circuit and a blown fuse.

Subaru said car dealerships will update the software and replace the coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

The second recall covers 205,000 vehicles in 2017 to 2019 models of Impreza cars, as well as the 2018 Crosstrek SUVs. The automaker said the aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart, potentially causing debris to fall into the engine and cause a power loss.

Subaru owners can get dealers to replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can’t be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start December 13.