Subfreezing lows return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold, Arctic air quickly worked in behind last night’s front. Subfreezing lows are back for a few more nights, so get ready to bundle up with multiple layers.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It is going to be the COLDEST night of the season, so far. Temperatures tonight are dropping into the teens along our northern border to the middle 20s across the rest of the corner. The wind will not be backing off until tomorrow, so the wind chill will feel even cooler! Remember your 4 Ps. Especially, pets and pipes.

FRIDAY: The wind chill will have the temperatures feeling like the teens outside. Bundle up in many layers, especially if you have a child that waits for the school bus in the morning. It is going to be a chilly day overall, warming only into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Luckily, there will be plenty of sun to end the week. If you head outdoors, find the sun spot. Lows will fall below freezing again, into the middle 20s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will be on a slight rise. Middle to upper 50s are expected. Moisture will be returning, bringing extra clouds across our sky on Saturday. With the extra coverage from the clouds, temperatures will be a bit more tolerable Sunday morning in the upper 30s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday.