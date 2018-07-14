Substance Abuse Prevention Conference Comes to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds gathered on Mississippi State’s campus today to learn more about substance abuse.

From Tobacco to alcohol to opioids, the Community Counseling Prevention Services teamed up with different organizations to help people understand the effects of addiction.

The Substance Abuse Prevention Conference took over MSU’s campus Saturday. Arleen Weatherby wanted to start the conference after recognizing that there was a problem in the community.

“We are losing young people and middle-aged people to drugs and alcohol, and if we do not stop this epidemic we then are just going to lose a whole slew of people. And we can’t arrest a problem with people in jail. We people need to know that this is an addiction that this is a mental health problem and if there are resources out there,” said Weatherby.

The event featured keynote speakers from all over the county. They came to talk about things from the science behind addiction to providing a positive outlook on quitting.

“We’re here because people need hope. People need to know that adversities and challenges come to make you stronger and that’s who I am, and that’s what I’ve been doing for almost 22 years. Traveling and letting people know that this is possible. You can get out of the rut,” said Tawana Johnson.

Dr. Victor DeNoble has a long history of studying the causes of addiction and made it his mission to tell people that it is more than a habit.

“People don’t realize that drug addiction is a brain disease,” said Dr. DeNoble. “It’s not a habit. When people are addicted to a drug, they have fundamentally changed the way the brain functions, and the drug has taken their choice away. So these people have become drug addicts. They make bad choices, but now the drugs are making them do bad things because they need that drug.”

It wasn’t just adults in attendance. Many parents brought their kids to try and prevent them from falling into substance abuse.

“It is so important that families come together because when we go to the schools, the kids steal our little hearing message. If the parents come and hear the message, they are more apt to sit down with their kids at home,” said Weatherby.

Dr. DeNoble specializes in working with children. He says that seeing so many people bringing their kids shows a united community.

“It’s a nod to this community that people are here with their kids, and they’re bringing their kids to campus to talk about something that so important to the community. They’re here for the kids, and I think that’s fantastic,” said Dr. DeNoble.

The Community Counseling Prevention Services hopes to continue the event next year.