Sulligent, AL Police Officer Indicted On 12 Child Sex Crimes

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – A Sulligent, Alabama police officer is indicted on 12 counts of child sex crimes.

Garry Farrior, 60, is charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, one count of attempted sexual abuse first degree, and one count of sexual abuse first degree.

The District Attorney’s office tells WCBI two of the alleged victims are under the age of 12 and one alleged victim is over the age of 12.

Law enforcement were first contacted by medical professionals in June.

The investigation was handed over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the District Attorney’s office.

Farrior was arrested Tuesday and is jailed in Lamar County on a $500,000 bond.

He is a veteran law enforcement officer with decades of experience, with at least 15 years at the Sulligent Police Department.

Sulligent Mayor Scott Boman says Farrior is currently on paid administrative leave, until he can meet with the city attorney to discuss the matter.