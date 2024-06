Sulligent issues boil water notice

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – Some of our viewers in west Alabama will need to take precautions before drinking their water.

The city manager has issued a boil water notice for Sulligent.

The notice will last for 24 hours.

It is recommended that all water be boiled one minute before consumption.

