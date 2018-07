SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – A woman accused of ramming another vehicle is charged with Attempted Murder.

Tuesday, Sabrina Faye Dove’s bond was set at $250,000.

Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel says the incident started with an ongoing dispute between two women.

Dove is accused of driving her vehicle into another vehicle with the victim inside. She was arrested Monday.

McDaniel says the damage was significant enough to warrant the charge.