Summary of the Record Cold in the Region This Morning

Record Lows were shattered this morning in the South. Here were some regional temperatures at sunrise on November 13th, 2019;

Columbus: 19

Tupelo: 17

Jackson: 23

Birmingham: 23

Greenville: 19

Montgomery: 27

Gulfport: 28

Mobile: 27

Details from the Columbus, MS Air Force Base Observation Station;

The Columbus Air Force Base dropped down to 17° just before 6 a.m. In the last 50 years, only 5 different months of November saw temperatures down in the teens; 2008, 1979, 1976, 1970 and 1969.

We broke a new record low this morning in Columbus for November 13th; the old record was 22 back in 1920, 99 years ago.

Never have we been this cold before so early. The earliest we’ve been in the teens is November 15th. In 1969, we dropped to 19 and in 1940 we dropped to 17.

The earliest we’ve ever seen measurable snow is November 24th. That happened in 1950 when an inch of snow fell. We won’t break that record this year.

In addition, Tupelo broke the record low, dropping down to 17 this morning. That beat the daily record low of 20 set back in 1986. Tupelo also broke a record low on November 12th, getting down to 21 before midnight. That broke the record set back in 1987 (26°).

