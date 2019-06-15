Summer aviation day gives people an in-depth look of a Jumbo Jet.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- If you think you might like a career in aviation, a Memphis based company is looking for people for it’s Tupelo facility.

This 747 Jumbo Jet has come a from a great distance to sit on the tarmac at Universal Asset Management which touts itself as the Global Leader in Complete Aircraft Recycling Solutions.

- Advertisement -

The engines have already been removed from the plane and taken to a nearby hangar where the public was able to see them up close and personal during a summer aviation day at the Tupelo facility.

“We love to be part of the community here in Tupelo. We’re proud to be here. We employ a lot of people in this area, and we’re always looking for opportunities to let the people know in this region how important aviation is and how many jobs we can create in this facility,” said Jeff Sabo.

Sabo says UAM employs over 40 people here, with various jobs skills.

“We actually do employ aircraft technicians. They’re called A and P mechanics to disassemble the aircraft. We also employ a lot of other people from the local industries. We find getting people from the furniture industry, and some of the other companies that are local are very good to us as far as crating of material that comes in, receiving inspections, shipping inspections, our warehouse employees. You know it doesn’t matter whether you’ve been here six years or six days, everybody’s valued here at this company,” said Sabo.

The 747 behind me was owned by Qantas Airlines and made its last revenue flight just over a week ago from Sidney Australia to San Francisco. Then after being repositioned to Los Angeles, it was ferried to Tupelo Municipal Airport.

And Sabo says every part on this plane will be disassembled and in many cases sold and recertified for use on other aircraft.

“It’s to be able to bring good quality aircraft components that are recertified and available to send out and sell other customers worldwide to have safe travel for the global citizen,” said Sabo.

Visitors got a chance to view a video of UAM technicians taking meticulous steps to remove the engines from a 747. Sabo says this iconic aircraft is replaced by newer planes.

“From a fuel efficiency standpoint, we could bring on a newer aircraft that’s more fuel efficient that we might be able to get more miles out of. So this 74 could be replaced by another Boeing aircraft like a 787. When that happens, the airline would like to get off this aircraft obviously and free up that money to a position somewhere else. And we still take a look at this if there’s a lot of opportunities to sell these components in the market place,” said Sabo.

And Sabo says workers here won’t have to worry about job security because they never run out of airplanes to work on.

You can find out about opportunities at Universal Asset Management by going on its website and click on the careers page.