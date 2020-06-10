Summer camps go virtual to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Summer camp activities for Camp Rising Sun look a bit different this year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, directors decided to meet virtually to keep campers safe and healthy.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Each year Camp Rising Sun allowed kids with cancer to have some normal events such as going swimming, fishing, and camping out.

This year, that was not happening.

Instead, the camp found a way to reach campers on their computer screen.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, directors decided to meet virtually to keep campers safe and healthy.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to see them at least on the screen and interacting,” said Co-Director Allison Kizer.

Kizer said nearly 40 campers log in every day.

“We tried to craft a camp that would follow our regular activities as much as we could. But clearly we can’t have swimming and archery and those kinds of things. We tried to come up with some other ideas,” said Kizer.

Nick and Ellen Taylor have attended Camp Rising Sun for nine years. They said despite this year’s changes, they’ve enjoyed spending time with counselors and fellow campers.

“We’ve been super engaged and having fun and like keeping the energy and enthusiasm. I miss the people and so it’s been good to see them again,” said Ellen Taylor.

The brother and sister learned about art and making souvenirs.

“We’ve never really done anything like that before, well we’ve done stuff like that, but it’s just something we could do here that we normally wouldn’t at normal camp,” said Nick Taylor.

To make sure each child was able to participate, counselors delivered supply boxes to each camper.

“We tried to keep our traditional activities like arts and crafts. We’re going to have a talent show just like we always do. We’re going to have a dance and they’re going to have some line dances and going to be taught things like that to make them more interactive. Probably more interactive than camp itself because you get 1-1 time with them,” said Kizer.

Directors planned to resume in-person camp in June 2021.