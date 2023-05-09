Summer-like conditions continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Hot temperatures are making it feel like we are in July, but it is still only May! On and off cloud coverage will continue with the daily chance of potentially seeing a few scattered showers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another mostly cloudy night will lead to warm temperatures and a muggy feel. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s.

WED/THURS: High temperatures are going to continue being hot, in the low to middle 80s. There is a higher chance of seeing rain showers across all of NE Mississippi these two days. As heavy clouds maintain, overnight lows only drop into the middle 60s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Temperatures heat back up a few degrees. The high temps will range from the middle 80s to possibly the lower 90s by the end of the weekend. The rain chance will become drier, perfect for Mother’s Day weekend.