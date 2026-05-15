Summer-like Temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After rounding up this week with a warm and dry weekend, we’re trading the 80’s for 90’s by early next week.

TODAY – To start off the weekend, temps will be in the low 80’s with peeks of sunshine through the clouds. Dry conditions also continue throughout the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND – Temps will continue to rise into the upper 80’s by Sunday. No rain continues to be the trend this weekend with partly cloudy conditions, but still plenty of sun. Expect a high UV index and make sure to wear sunscreen if you’re planning to be outdoors.

EARLY NEXT WEEK – By Tuesday, temps will warm to 90 for the afternoon high. Monday isn’t far behind that either. Isolated rain chances do begin by Tuesday and increase into scattered chances by Wednesday and Thursday.