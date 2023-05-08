Summer-like weather pattern continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures will carry us through the week ahead with storm chances each day.

TODAY: Clouds will be overhead with highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. Moisture stays in place with isolated storm chances increasing heading into this evening. Chance of rain: 30%.

TUESDAY: Another warm day ahead as highs top out near 90 degrees! Expect clouds with some sunshine in the afternoon. Lows will land in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK: Summer-like conditions persist through the work week with above average temperatures in the upper 80s. Ample amounts of moisture in the air will keep the muggy feel consistent. Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast each day, primarily in the afternoons though this weekend should be fairly dry.