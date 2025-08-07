Summer pattern returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Typical summer conditions are back to stay, at least for the next several days. Hot temps, sun/clouds, and isolated to scattered rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s. There will be a chance for patchy fog. Slow down and have headlights turned on, if driving in those conditions.

FRIDAY: A lot like Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 90s. A nice mix of sun and clouds to end the week. Isolated rain will again be possible through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows stay in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will not have many changes to the forecast. Copy and paste from Thursday and Friday. High temps will be in the lower 90s, with lows in the middle 70s. Sunday will have a change, slight increase in our chances for showers/storms. More of a scattered pattern.