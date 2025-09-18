Summer Persists

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rinse and repeat forecast for the next several days. Overall message: it’s still summertime.

THURSDAY: Passing storms in the afternoon remain possible today. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-90’s – be prepared for another hot day.

FRIDAY: Very similar to Thursday. High temperatures will be cooler by a degree or two, and afternoon rain chances increase just a little bit. If you have Friday Night plans, make sure to grab the rain jacket as rain may still be in the area.

WEEKEND: A hot weekend is ahead with high temperatures remaining in the mid-90’s. Afternoon rain chances remain in the 20%-30% range, but overall it’ll be a somewhat nice weekend.