Summer reading programs are more than just books

They host tons of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy, and a chance to get some reading in over the break.

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – For kids, Summer is a break from things like homework and boring reading assignments.

But public library Summer reading programs intend to carry kids through the break with interactive activities.

Like the Choctaw County Public Library summer reading program, where on June 18, they hosted a messy paint day.

Kids were able to make a mess, get creative, and have a chance to visit the library.

A place for the community to come together in the small town of Ackerman.

The library director, Cristin Chandler, said when kids are in school, reading isn’t fun, but they want to do things differently here.

“When kids are in school, sometimes reading feels like a chore,” Chandler said. “It feels like work. It feels like a test grade. And in the summertime, we frame our summer reading program so that it’s fun. There are a lot of little rewards along the way. Kids can read whatever they like, whatever they’re interested in. There’s no rubric. There’s nothing they have to just stick to and only read certain things.”

One parent who is enjoying the program is Jordan Wood.

“I have two very inquisitive, active little boys,” Wood said. “And so, they already love coming to the library year-round. And the summer reading program has always been a highlight of our summer. And they really enjoy getting to come and do all the story walks throughout the county. And they also enjoy all the activities that our librarians work so hard to put on.”

The Choctaw County Public Library Summer Reading Program runs through July 9.

They’ll host event nearly everyday for kids, teens, and adults.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.