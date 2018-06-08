Summer Salad Dressings

By
Jacob Dickey
-
0

With it being summer, it’s perfect weather for a hearty salad.  But, what makes every salad even better is the dressing.  Try these two classic dressings to wow your family and friends and make any salad an extraordinary salad.

Aunt Bonnie’s Spinach Salad Dressing

- Advertisement -

My Aunt Bonnie makes some of the best salad dressing ever.  This dressing is similar to a honey mustard, but perfectly complements a spinach salad loaded with fruits, nuts, bacon and eggs.

Ingredients

3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1 Cup Salad Oil
1/3 Cup Vinegar

3 Tbsp Salad Mustard

Directions:

1. In mason jar, mix oil and vinegar together with a whisk.
2. Whisk in sugar, salt and pepper until smooth.
3. Whisk in salad mustard until smooth.
4. Stir in 1 tbsp minced onion.

5. Use and refrigerate, remembering to shake well before serving.

Mama Dickey’s Homemade Ranch

You can’t go wrong with Mama Dickey’s homemade ranch.  We literally never buy ranch at the store because of how good it is.  It’s perfect on a salad, with a tray of veggies or even with wings and barbecue!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Mayo
1/2 cup Sour Cream
1/2 cup Buttermilk
1-3 tsp lemon juice
3/4 tsp dill
1/2 tsp parsley
1/2 tsp chives
1/4 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp sea salt

1/8 tsp pepper

Directions:
1. Whisk together Mayo, Sour Cream, Buttermilk until smooth.

2. Add spices and whisk until smooth.
3. Add lemon juice and whisk until smooth.
4. Refrigerate and shake before serving.
Report a Typo
SHARE