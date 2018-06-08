Summer Salad Dressings

With it being summer, it’s perfect weather for a hearty salad. But, what makes every salad even better is the dressing. Try these two classic dressings to wow your family and friends and make any salad an extraordinary salad.

Aunt Bonnie’s Spinach Salad Dressing

My Aunt Bonnie makes some of the best salad dressing ever. This dressing is similar to a honey mustard, but perfectly complements a spinach salad loaded with fruits, nuts, bacon and eggs.

Ingredients