Summer Scholars are hitting the stage after a year break due to COVID

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After a 1 year hiatus, a Summer Favorite takes to the stage again at Mississippi State.

The 39th edition of Summer Scholars on Stage is getting ready to show off the results of their hard work.

39 teens from across the Southeast have been putting their talents to work, writing, and producing 3 one-act plays.

This weekend the curtain goes up for the public to see their acting skills.

The cast and crew are excited to get back after COVID closed the show last year.

“We were just saying how our bodies kind of forgot after 2 years how hard these workdays where we are up and going from 8 in the morning until 10 at night sometimes, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Sally Stafford, Columbus. “I am just so happy to be back, and I am really just grateful for the experience and to be back with all these people and be able to put on a show again.”

“It’s incredible. It was really hard on myself personally, and I know it was hard on the other campers. It’s a safe space for many people, and I’m very glad it’s back,” said William Norris, Starkville.

Showtimes are 6 PM Friday and Noon Saturday at McComas Hall on the MSU Campus and open to the public, but capacity is limited to 75 percent.

Priority will be given to campers’ families.