Summer weather pattern has arrived

SUMMARY: Our summertime weather pattern is continuing to settle into the region. Cloudy skies and a few showers or storms will remain present through Wednesday. After that, we will dry out and just get warm & humid with our first round of summer heat for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Staying mostly cloudy with a chance of a few stray showers or storms. Highs around 80 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the SE at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some showers could linger. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. A slight chance of a shower or two. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Staying breezy with SE winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds as we’re drying out for the rest of the workweek. Continuing to get warm & humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND-MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm & humid. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

