Summertime Heat & Rain Is On The Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ve had a mostly dry weekend so far, and Sunday looks to have limited rain chances as well. That will change as we start the work week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: An overall mild night with a low temperature of 72. It will be mostly clear, so be sure to check out the Full Moon tonight if you missed it last night!

SUNDAY: We will remain dry for the most part with passing clouds throughout the day. Some areas may see a short shower, but any rain that does fall will be limited. High temperature of 91 in the afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD: Rain chances increase to 40% as we head into Monday. Rain will stay in the forecast throughout the entire week, with Tuesday & Wednesday having the highest chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will remain in the upper-80’s to lower-90’s.