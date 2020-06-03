SUMMARY: A typical summertime weather will stick around for the rest of the workweek. We’ll need to continue watching Tropical Storm Cristobal very closely heading into the weekend as it will be approaching the northern Gulf coast by Sunday. It’s too early to tell exactly where the storm will end up but if the center tracks to our west towards Louisiana, we could have some heavy rain in the area and an isolated tornado threat as we’ll be on the eastern (more active) part of it. Stay tuned to WCBI for the latest over the next few days.

WEDNESDAY: Light to moderate rain showers are pushing through the area this morning. We’ll have another warm & humid summer day ahead with afternoon scattered rain and storm chances during the heating of the day. Any storm this time of year may produce gusty winds, heavy downpours and lots of lightning. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms end during the evening with muggy conditions overnight. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY: More showers and storms are possible with mostly cloudy skies. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Pop-up showers and storms possible with a mix of sun & clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Overall mostly sunny skies are right now anticipated, but some stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Tropical Storm Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf coast by late Sunday. Highs temperatures continue to be very warm & humid in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: The forecast will be determined where the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal ends up. If we are on the eastern (more active) side of the system, then heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible depending on how things set up. If it goes farther west then influences will be minor. Stay tuned!

