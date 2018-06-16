Sundancer National Champion Solar Car

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A team from Houston high school wants to restore a winning tradition.

The Sundancer is a 15 time national champion solar car. After not participating in last year’s nationals, the crew is ready to reclaim the title.

“We had to miss last year because the former adviser retired and I stepped in to his place. But we are getting the program back off the ground and racing,” said adviser Jay Michael Alford.

On Saturday’s, they have taken the car on practice runs in order to prepare for the grueling race which starts in Fort Worth, Texas and finishes up in Palmdale, California.

“It really boils down to having a good prepared team, a disciplined team, one that’s no hesitation ready to work ready to get their hands dirty,”said Alford.

“Training is important because when you go to the race you want to know exactly what you’re doing and not get any penalties because that will put you behind in a race and that can cost you winning or losing,”said Graduated Senior Lakyn Adams.

Adams is a four year veteran of the Sundancer team. She says it’s really all about harnessing the sun.

“Well the sun will go on the rays and it will go to our AC/DC converter and it will go to our batteries. And then it goes to our motor and that’s what makes our car go,” said Adams.

Incoming Senior Ben Clark is one of the students tasked with driving the car. And he has to fit into this rather tight compartment. He says it’s not like driving a normal car.

“It’s totally different. It’s kind of terrifying at first it feels like you’re driving a space ship and it’s all shakey and stuff but you eventually get used to it. It’s not like driving a normal car. We’re obviously on a budget here you know we’re a high school and it’s safe and it’s a little bit different It’s hard to get used to but it’s a lot of fun,” said Clark.

Clark says these solar cars can get up to 70 miles an hour downhill depending upon the sun. Even if it’s cloudy, the Sundancer keeps on moving.

“UV rays can still get through clouds so you know it will charge a little bit but not as much,” said Clark.

“It’s nothing like a gas car because you have to slow down up the hill. You can’t speed up a hill or else you’ll run out of battery,” said Adams.

In coming Junior J.D. Hallmark was given the assignment of driving the Sundancer on the first leg of this practice run. He says the entire crew must be prepared to handle whatever happens on the road.

“Like all together we have to like if a tire went flat we’d all have to get out and fix the tire quickly. That’s why we train for things like this,”said Hallmark.

The current Sundancer crew has a tough responsibility to maintain the high level of achievement that the Houston community has come to expect.

The official race days will be July 11th through July 30th.