“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 3/29

In this broadcast hosted by Lee Cowan, David Pogue looks at how to work from home without losing your mind. Plus: Jane Pauley sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, who are acting together for the first time since they married 23 years ago; Chip Reid reports on how the Census Bureau will be conducting their decennial survey during a pandemic; Martha Teichner explores the qualities of government leadership during a crisis; Jill Schlesinger examines employment prospects in the wake of record-high job losses; Hollywood Reporter TV critic Daniel Fienberg and Washington Post book critic Ron Charles offers their picks; Jim Gaffigan continues his family quarantine; and Mo Rocca checks out a popular pastime for people cooped up at home: jigsaw puzzles.