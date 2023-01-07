Sunday Morning Rain, Then Drying Out and Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers will linger through Sunday morning, but after that we’ll begin to dry out and warm up.

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Rain may be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder are possible. Low near 54°.

SUNDAY: Lingering showers in the morning, exiting the region by afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High near 58°. Cloud cover will be thick early in the day, but clearing skies may allow peaks of sunshine by late afternoon.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 56°.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will return to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next system. Rain and storms are expected on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures may reach 70° on Thursday before returning to the 50s on Friday.

Have a great weekend!