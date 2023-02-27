Sunday night shooting leaves one person injured in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Lowndes County.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Land and Downs Roads.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the victims were shot at while driving down the road.

The passenger was injured and later released from the hospital.

Hawkins told WCBI the vehicle was also damaged by bullets.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

