Sunny and dry next few days

SUMMARY: Wednesday’s storms ended up packing quite the punch across the Golden Triangle down into central Mississippi with several reports of wind damage. Drier, calmer days lie ahead to close out the work week.

THURSDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with drier air working its way in from the north. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and refreshing with lows in the lower 60s!

FRIDAY: Considering the very nice start to the day, this will be the best weather day to date in quite some time. Expect full sun with a tolerable heat as temperatures reach the mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday stays dry and increasingly warm with highs in the upper 80s – good news for MSU’s home opener in the afternoon! At least the first half of Sunday looks to stay dry, but a few late-day showers are possible as a front moves in from the northwest.

NEXT WEEK: That front will sink farther into north Mississippi by Monday and bring an increased chance of scattered showers and storms. The front looks to linger about the region until the middle of the week, so rain chances look to continue as well.