Sunny and Hot Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A massive ridge of high pressure will spread across much of the U.S. this week. Locally, the last full week of July will be sunny, hot, and mostly dry.

MONDAY: A bit warmer. We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the low 90s, still feeling slightly less humid by July standards. Not a bad day, just hot in the sun.

TUESDAY: Another hot day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures bounce back to near average in the low to mid-90s. High near 93°.

REST OF THE WEEK: This ridge of high pressure isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures will remain close to average for the rest of the week, climbing into the mid-90s each afternoon. Moisture will increase on Wednesday as winds become more southerly. This will add some extra clouds and bring humidity back to normal summertime levels. It looks like we’ll be dry for almost the entire week. I included a small chance for rain on Sunday, but that’s it for now.