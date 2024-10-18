Sunny and warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the rise to wrap up the week! There will be plenty of sunshine and low humidity, with a continued dry pattern.

FRIDAY: The start of a warming trend is here, with a high temperature in the lower 70s. Abundant sunshine and a clear sky will remain the main story, with comfortable conditions and low humidity. Enjoy the nice, mild day!

FRIDAY NIGHT: It will still be cool after sunset, so grab an extra layer if you have any football plans or will be outside after sunset! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s tonight.

WEEKEND: With a continual warming trend, high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. It will be beautiful for football festivities! Sunshine and clear conditions are on repeat. It will remain mild overnight, as lows will drop into the upper 40s.

UPCOMING WEEK: More warmth is expected, as clear and sunny conditions will persist. High temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the lower 50s.