SUMMARY: A series of high pressure systems will keep the region clear Friday through Sunday. Plan on cool days and chilly nights with several more frosts or freezes possible. Temperatures will moderate next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT! Lows in the low 30s with clear skies. Gusty winds relax during the night. Protect tender plants because a damaging freeze could occur.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny skies during the day with clear conditions at night. Highs will be mainly in the 50s with over night lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures moderate into the low 60s Monday with milder upper 60s to around 70° readings for Election Day and Wednesday. Some isolated showers will be possible but rain chances look to be limited through midweek.

