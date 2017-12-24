Sunny and Cooler for Christmas

TONIGHT: The remaining clouds will begin to clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: High pressure will take over the region, leaving clear skies for your Christmas holiday. Highs will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The high pressure will remain, which means we will keep mostly sunny skies. Some clouds may begin to build in Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of our next system. Highs Tuesday will be near 50 degrees, while we will max out in the mid 40s for Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Rain will likely move in from the west Wednesday evening and through the day on Thursday. Otherwise we will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Any remaining rain showers will clear out by Friday morning leaving partly cloudy skies for Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the upper 40s with lows near 30 degrees.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Another system looks to move through for New Years Eve, bringing some moisture. Right now it is too far out to tell how cold it would be to determine if the precipitation would be rain or frozen (ie snow/sleet/freezing rain). Some models are hinting that we could see cooler weather heading into 2018. Make sure to stay tuned to WCBI for the latest.