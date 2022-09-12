Sunny, dry beginning to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Expect a lot of clear, sunny sky conditions this week. Drier air moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A gradual temperature increase occurs during the week.

MONDAY: Temperatures are at their coolest today, in the lower 80s. Rain chance is very slight at 10%.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry and almost fall like air moves in. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 50s.

THIS WEEK: There will be a gradual temperature increase throughout the week. The middle of this week will see temperatures in the mid 80s, while the end of the week is expected to head back into the upper 80s/lower 90s.