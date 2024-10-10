Sunny, dry weather continues ahead of warmer weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cruise control early to mid October weather continues, though temperatures will rise into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Full sun again with highs in the low to mid 80s!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Like previous nights, lows will drop into the lower 50s or possibly upper 40s in a few spots.

FRIDAY: Status quo. Sunshine continues with highs in the low 80s.

WEEKEND: A surge of October heat is on the way! Sunday’s high temperature is likely to reach 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. This may be the last 90 degree day of the year…we’ll see!

NEXT WEEK: After Sunday’s heat, temperatures tumble into the new work week behind a strong front. Highs will drop into the 60s by Tuesday with morning lows easily dipping into the 40s.