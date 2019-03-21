THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and chilly once again. Lows fall back into the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies hang around and that bodes well for any outdoor plans you may have. Highs are going to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows Friday night will be in the upper 30s with more in the way of 40s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: There is going to be be more cloud cover in the region and perhaps even a few showers, especially northwest of the Golden Triangle area. The overall rain chance here in our area is just 30-40%. Plan on highs in the lower 70s in most spots but some locations may remain in the upper 60s. Milder 50s are expected Sunday night.

MONDAY: Seasonably temperatures around 70 continue but there is 60% chance of showers and storms. We’ll continue to monitor the possibility of a few strong storms somewhere in the region but it’s by no means a sure bet.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: High pressure builds back in which means more sunshine and quiet weather. We’ll be around 60 Tuesday with moderating temperatures in the lower 70s by Thursday. A few more chilly mornings are likely too with 30s to lower 40s.

