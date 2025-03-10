Sunny, mild Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A quiet start to the week gives way to active weather moving in Friday and Saturday.

MONDAY: Expect a fully sunny afternoon with highs 65-70 degrees and gentle northwest breezes 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm! Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s area-wide.

TUESDAY: Beautiful! Plenty of sunshine is in store w/highs in the 70s.

REST OF WEEK: A disturbance will bring the chance of showers and storms overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. We’ll get a chance to quiet down Thursday afternoon into early Friday, but a stretch of active weather brings severe potential Friday evening into Saturday.

SEVERE THREAT FRIDAY EVENING & SATURDAY: While details aren’t fully clear, we could be in for multiple rounds of storms Friday night into Saturday. Regardless if we deal with a “one and done” threat or if there are multiple rounds, severe potential will be elevated. Strong wind shear and improved moisture/instability give heightened concern for all modes of severe weather. We’ll keep you updated!