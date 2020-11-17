Sunny with moderating temperatures

SUMMARY: Dry and sunny weather continues for the rest of the work week and perhaps most of the coming weekend. Some rain is possible late Sunday and Monday with a cold front.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the low 30s. A frost or freeze is likely.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Some rain could occur late in the day and into the evening.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The pattern will be more active overall with several chances of rain and perhaps some storms too. Rain is possible Monday with a weak front in the area. Additional rain could fall on Tuesday & Wednesday as an upper disturbance crosses the Deep South. Some rain could also linger into Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday but it remains uncertain. Odds appear to favor a relatively mild holiday this year.

