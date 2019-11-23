We’re in for a couple of gorgeous days with plenty of sun on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will creep back up as we get into next week as a couple of weather systems approach the area.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’ll star the evening off mostly cloudy, but clouds will break up overnight and leave us mostly clear by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s by 6pm, with an overnight low in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: A couple of beautiful days are in store once all of this cloud cover pushes out. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Our first rain chances of the week will enter the picture on Tuesday and Wednesday. Better chances for rain look to be on Tuesday where we’re forecasting a 50/50 shot of seeing some showers. Showers will remain possible on Wednesday as well, especially in the early morning. The good news is, no storms or severe weather is expected. This will just be one of those steady rain events. Use some extra caution on the roadways if you’re getting a jump start on Thanksgiving travel. Highs will be near 70 on Tuesday and back into the low 60s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: We’ve brought rain chances back down for Thursday and Friday and it looks like most of us will stay dry on Thanksgiving. Clouds will linger for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Another system will bring another shot at seeing some rainfall on Saturday. Highs will be near 70.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram