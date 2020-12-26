Sunny Sunday, some showers possible Monday

SUMMARY: A weak front may give our region a few showers Sunday night and Monday but there will be more clouds than anything else. A stronger, wetter system is on track for Wednesday and Thursday. There is the potential for several inches of rain, storms, and perhaps even some wet snow before the rain comes to an end New Year’s Eve. Stay with WCBI for more details on this storm later this week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds S 0-6 mph.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Sunny. Milder highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain. Highs in the 50s with colder conditions returning later in the day.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App