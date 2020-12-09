Sunny and warm Thursday, rain Saturday morning

Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next several days with highs near 70 on Thursday and Friday. Rain will move in Friday night and Saturday, but it appears that we will be drier and cooler by early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another cold night tonight with temperatures falling to the low and mid 30s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be generally calm.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be the best day of the next several with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Fortunately, it appears that much of the day Friday will be dry, but clouds will increase by the evening. Rain will move in after sunset and continue through the early morning hours of Saturday. Showers will be possible throughout the day on Saturday, but it appears the bulk of the rain will be gone by lunchtime. We aren’t expecting any severe weather with this system, but rainfall amounts could approach a half an inch in some locations. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Forecast models have come into a bit better agreement, and it appears Sunday and the first part of next week will be mostly dry. However, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. A shower or two is possible on Sunday, but most of the rain will be gone by then.

