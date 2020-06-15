Temperatures will slowly increase through this week as we continue to see mostly sunny and warm weather. Aside from a very slight chance of a brief afternoon shower, many of us will stay dry through at least the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer weather will continue to start off the week. A very brief afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with northerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Temperatures will fall to near 60 by early Tuesday morning. Light winds out of the northeast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: A relatively quiet weather pattern will continue with rain chances remaining very low. A brief isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us won’t see any rain. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend. You’ll notice temperatures increasing and more muggy air moving in with highs returning to the low 90s by the end of the week.

