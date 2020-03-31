SUMMARY: Quiet weather builds in for the rest of the work week. Look for cool nights and seasonable afternoons. A few rain showers will be possible by the weekend with better odds by early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Some upper 30s are also possible.

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Just a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: A mix of clouds and sun is likely Saturday along with a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs top out in the 70s. Sunday is looking great with partly cloudy skies and highs around 80.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Seasonably warm air hangs around. Additional chances for showers and storms continue.

