Sunny weekend, warmer next week

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds become light.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine is on tap along with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be a great day to get out and about so hopefully you can take advantage. Winds should be from the northwest between 5 and 15 mph. Lows Saturday night are going to be middle 40s under starry skies.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Widespread sunshine stays in place but northeasterly winds are going to usher in slightly cooler air. Look for highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows Sunday night are going to be down into the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s on Monday but 80s return Tuesday and they’ll be sticking around through Friday. A few showers can’t be ruled out Tuesday through Thursday but moisture is going to be limited at best. A better chance of showers and t-showers may come by Friday and Saturday but it’s still a long way off.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat