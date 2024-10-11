COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunshine and seasonal conditions will end off the work week. Warmer temperatures will stick around through the weekend, but a cold front will bring much cooler conditions by the start of next week!

FRIDAY: Temperatures will be right on par with the average! The high temperature will be in the lower 80s, with an overnight low of 53. It will be a sunny, yet comfortable, end to the week. Friday will be a beautiful day to get outside, so be sure to take advantage of the mild conditions.

WEEKEND: A slightly warmer weekend is in store, with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. The clear and sunny setup continues to repeat itself. It will be a warm and nice weekend, with abundant sunshine!

UPCOMING WEEK: A cold front will arrive early Monday morning, dropping temperatures well below the seasonal mark. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s to mid 60s, with overnight lows in the mid-40s. The dry, clear pattern will continue into the work week, with some subtle cloud cover building into the picture by mid-week. Sunshine is still the story for the week ahead!!