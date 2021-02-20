Sunshine continues Sunday, temperatures going up

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days with some of us getting close to 70 degrees by Wednesday. Showers are possible Sunday night and early Monday morning with more rain by Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall to below 30 degrees for the last time for a while. Because of the continued ice melt, patchy black ice is possible tonight, especially on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on the roadways. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Most of the day Sunday will remain sunny, but clouds and some showers will move in overnight Sunday and through early Monday morning. Fortunately, any rain should exit by 8 am Monday, leaving us dry and partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s to near 60 each afternoon.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: We’ll see nothing but sunshine for the middle of the week with warm weather continuing. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 with morning lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Rain chances will be back in the forecast for Thursday with another round of showers moving through. Friday will be pleasant with a few clouds, but it appears yet another round of rain could move in Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s for the end of the week and the weekend with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

