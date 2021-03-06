Sunshine continues, temperatures warming up

Temperatures will slowly warm up over the next few days as sunshine continues. Clouds will move back in by the middle of the week and, aside from some showers Saturday, widespread rain is unlikely in the next 7 days.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Temperatures will fall to near freezing under a mostly clear sky with calm winds.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Skies will remain mostly sunny for the first half of the week with just a few clouds passing by. Temperatures will slowly warm up with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Clouds will build back in for the end of the week with a few peeks of sunshine. It appears we’ll be dry for the most part but some showers are possible on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s.

