Sunshine is Staying

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The summer season is sticking around a little while longer, hot weather returns next week!

SATURDAY: Expect a day full of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s! Overnight lows will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: We will gradually increase in temperature thanks to clear skies continued by high-pressure dominating the southeast. Highs will climb through the upper 80s with lows fairly comfortable in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: More sunshine headed your way! Temperatures will continue climbing as we’ll return to daytime highs in the 90s by Tuesday! We’ll arrive to the weekend with highs in the upper 90s. Expect to stay clear and dry. Overnight lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Summer hasn’t fled just yet!