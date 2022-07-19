Sunshine & July heat returns Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cloudy and soggy start to the week, Wednesday marks the return of sunshine and July heat.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Low near 75°. A stray shower is possible near I-22, but most of us will stay dry. Chance of rain: 10%.



WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun in the morning, but skies will turn mostly sunny during the afternoon. High near 96°. Heat index values may reach 110°! A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM – 7 PM.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mid afternoon as a weak front approaches. Some storms may become strong to severe and produce damaging wind gusts. Chance of rain: 40%. High near 94°.

FRIDAY: Isolated storms are possible once again, but overall, coverage won’t be as widespread as Thursday. Chance of rain: 30%. High near 94°.

WEEKEND: Hot and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s both days.

Have a great night!