Sunshine Stables holds volunteer work day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus horse therapeutic arena is closer to opening up.

Volunteers spent the day Saturday putting up the arena for Sunshine Stables.

- Advertisement -

Workers cleared out fence lines for a new fence, set to go up next week.

Sunshine Stables started as years long dream that’s now a local non-profit organization.

Sunshine Stables will be a horse therapeutic arena to helps kids or adults with disabilities.

They even hope to expand out to help area veterans.

A grand opening for September is in the works.