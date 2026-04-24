Super Bulldog Weekend Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There’s lots of activities this weekend including Super Bulldog Weekend in Starkville. Rain does have a chance of interfering.

TODAY – With a rain chance, temps are still expected to warm into the low 80s this afternoon. The rain and severe weather doesn’t come into play until later in the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. Most of NE Mississippi is in a 2/5 slight risk, with main threats of wind damage, hail, and some flooding.

THIS WEEKEND – Super Bulldog Weekend will still be warm with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers are in the forecast throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Not as widespread as what will come through tonight, but something to keep and eye on. Additionally, Sunday has a small 1/5 severe threat as well, the main threat is again strong wind within some storms.

NEXT WEEK – We’re kicking off the next work week with yet another severe threat and we’ll have more details as it gets closer. Rain remains in the forecast for the rest of the week and temps ranging between the upper 70s and upper 80s.