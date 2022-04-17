Super bulldog weekend is back in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A nearly empty cotton district during Super Bulldog Weekend in Starkville isn’t the scene that most folks are used to.

Tyler Klaas, owner of Boardtown Pizza and Pints, said crowds are usually shoulder to shoulder.

“Got the cotton district arts festival kind of plays into it, great weather and it’s just more people in town than you can imagine,” said Klaas.

Klaas said super bulldog weekend is a tradition his team prepares for year after year. However, the celebration is a bit different this time around.

“Business has been great it’s not quite what we anticipated like years past you know I’ve been in business down here with both my places for eight years it’s just not the impact we’ve seen in the past,” said Klaas.

Baseball game day traffic and the festivals are the main drivers for the overflow in the cotton district and Starkville. Most business rely on this event as an economic boost.

“I definitely think COVID gave us two years of not having that normal business flow as well as the rain and it also being Easter weekend I think all three kind of played into it,” said Klaas.

While the start to Super Bulldog weekend is slower than usual, it won’t stop Klaas from serving up hot and fresh pizzas to hungry customers.

“You know a lot of times you’ll see a lot of people travel I want to say this is probably one of the fewest fan bases travel since baseball season,”said Klaas.

But, the weekend isn’t over yet.

“I hope the rain stops and I hope the dogs get a win,” said Klaas.